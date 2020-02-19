Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skanska Signs Additional Contract for Manufacturing Facility in Western USA for USD 45 M, About SEK 430 M

PRNewswire  
February 19, 2020 2:00am   Comments
Share:

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to provide new construction work and project management services at a manufacturing facility in Western USA. The contract is worth USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

Construction is underway with completion scheduled in December 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA, specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion in 2019 and had about 7,900 employees in its operations.

For further information please contact:
Terri-Ann Betancourt
Director of Communications, West Coast
tel +1-206-494-5440

Andreas Joons
Press Officer, Skanska AB
tel +46-(0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-manufacturing-facility-in-western-usa-for-usd-45-m--about-sek-,c3038795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3038795/1196355.pdf

20200219 US manufacturing facility

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-manufacturing-facility-in-western-usa-for-usd-45-m-about-sek-430-m-301007295.html

SOURCE Skanska

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga