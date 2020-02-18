Market Overview

Mauldin & Jenkins Announces New Subsidiary, Advisory Information Technology, LLC

PRNewswire  
February 18, 2020 2:20pm   Comments
ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 100 accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Advisory Information Technology, LLC (AdIT) as a new subsidiary. Atlanta-based AdIT will augment Mauldin & Jenkins' current IT capabilities to expand the depth of technology-related offerings the firm provides.

AdIT brings a strong track record of delivering a robust set of technology and financial services to clients in diverse industries, helping them enhance processes and increase efficiency while minimizing risk, fulfilling regulatory and compliance responsibilities and solving complex business problems. 

As a growing regional firm, Mauldin & Jenkins has significantly increased its presence in the Southeast in recent years as well as adding new services to support clients' growth potential. As a division of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC, AdIT will function as an independently operated subsidiary providing expert technology related support and services to a wide variety of clients. 

Mauldin & Jenkins' Managing Partner Hanson Borders welcomes the opportunity to join forces with AdIT and its founders, Jerry Jones and Matisse Long. "We believe that in addition to traditional business advisory and accounting services, it is critical that top-tier firms find new ways to meet client needs in an era of rapid technological change and an ever-evolving risk environment," he says. "Our existing IT offerings have proven extremely popular. Having access to AdIT's certified professionals and highly specialized skills will allow us to further elevate these services to meet the challenges and opportunities of a technology dependent business environment."

"Their years of experience, specialized knowledge and commitment to excellence make AdIT a perfect fit with our values and our clients' needs," Borders continues. "I'm thrilled to have AdIT's professionals as part of the Mauldin & Jenkins team and I'm confident our current and future clients will benefit from this additional resource."

To learn more about AdIT or its services, please visit advisoryit.com or contact kcauley@mjcpa.com

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta's Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting.  With eight offices located across the Southeast (including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee), the firm provides assurance, tax and advisory services to clients in a range of industries that include government, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mauldin--jenkins-announces-new-subsidiary-advisory-information-technology-llc-301006891.html

SOURCE Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

