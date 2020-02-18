InComm Partners with Eezi, Poundland to Launch Gift Card Program in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, announced today that it has partnered with Eezi, a leading transaction processing technology company, to launch Poundland's gift card program. This will enable Poundland to offer greater value for their customers by providing a growing assortment of products and services.

Poundland, the UK's leading discount value retailer, is on a journey of significant transformation. Staying true to its promise, the retailer offers top brands and private label items to its seven million weekly customers and has recently extended ranges at simple price points above and below £1 to offer customers even more value.

The partnership will bring gift card malls to Poundland's stores, making available a variety of popular gift cards, including those for online shopping, gaming, streaming, dining and retail. The initial phase covering 200 stores was completed in December 2019, and the retailer expects to cover the rest of its estate during 2020.

"We're excited for Poundland's customers as, in addition to having a one-stop shop for discount products, their customers now have access to convenient gifting and self-purchase options through this partnership," said Simon Osgood, InComm's Senior Vice President for EMEA and Russia. "We're honoured to partner with Eezi on this venture."

Poundland's transformation director, Mat Ankers, said "Step by step, day by day, we're becoming the retailer our customers want us to be, offering more of the things they love – like this wide range of gift cards – in select stores."

Eezi's Europe General Manager, Andy Knight, added "Eezi's ability to process secure and timely transactions will help bring new products and services to customers."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.InComm.com.



About Poundland

Since opening its first store in Burton-upon-Trent in 1990, Poundland, has built a network of over 850 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, offering top brands and great quality own brand products that provide customers with amazing value every day.

Nominated by Retail Week as Value Discounter of the Year 2019, it now has almost 19,000 colleagues who serve over seven million customers every week from Wick to Weymouth, Londonderry to Lowestoft and Holyhead to Hastings.

Poundland offers thousands of quality products in store with over 1,000 well-known brands in 17 shopping categories including food and drink, health and beauty, household, gardening, DIY, pet, stationery, books, DVDs and toys. It is on a journey from a single price to a simple price point retailer. While most items in its stores are at its original £1 price point, it is extending ranges above and below £1 that also offer amazing value.

Now part of Pepco Group with over 2,500 stores across Europe, Poundland also trades internationally in the Republic of Ireland through its Dealz brand. Dealz has a growing store base in both Poland and Spain.

Within the UK Poundland has also rolled out its fashion brand PEP&CO to approximately 300 of its larger stores. PEP&CO, launched in 2015 as a standalone brand, offers customers a full range of women's, men's and kids' fashion and is now bringing new style to Poundland with simple low pricing on family fashion that's hard to find on local high streets.

PEP&CO was also nominated in the 2019 Retail Week Awards as Private Label of The Year.

About Eezi

Eezi is an innovative technology company that creates new transaction opportunities by providing

multiple platform integrations, that deliver products to market efficiently. Through strategic partnerships and unsurpassed market knowledge. Eezi prides itself on its partnerships and the ability to rapidly scale products into new territories.

Eezi forms part of The Flash Group.

For more information visit www.flash-group.com

