Koios Retains Creative Sales & Marketing, Inc. to Expand Product Footprint in the Southwestern United States

The Company has retained San Antonio-based retail brokerage firm CSM, with an objective of placing Koios' products on retail shelves across the southwestern United States. CSM has placed more than 4,000 SKUs on store shelves since it was founded in 2001. CSM has worked with hundreds of different vendors in its history of nearly twenty years, with a reach consisting of approximately 7,000 retail outlets across the country. In addition to introducing Koios' products to its retail partner stores, CSM will also provide ongoing services to include overseeing shelf space selection, and conducting routine in-store audits for Koios products.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE:KBEV, OTC:KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has retained San Antonio-based retail brokerage firm Creative Sales & Marketing, Inc. ("CSM") to place Koios' products in new storefronts in the southwestern United States, with a focus on "big box" grocery retailers and specialty retailers of natural goods. CSM will be introducing all of Koios' current beverage and supplement products to prospective new retailers. The Company believes that the efforts of CSM will also be instrumental to building early-stage awareness of the recently-launched Fit Soda™ line of functional beverages, complementing existing promotional efforts that are currently underway.

Founded in 2001, CSM has worked with hundreds of different vendors of consumer goods, including nationally-recognized brand name goods, as well as makers of private-label goods sold under retailers' proprietary store brands. CSM is led by its founder David H. Smith, who has extensive experience in the retail industry; particularly at the H-E-B chain of supermarkets in the United States, where he was a Team Leader of Health and Personal Care Procurement, as well as the Director of New Business Development. To date, CSM has placed more than 4,000 SKUs (stock keeping units) on store shelves. Currently, CSM has a reach that consists of approximately 7,000 retail outlets across the United States, including locations of Sam's Club, Whole Foods, H-E-B, Kroger, and Albertsons. CSM's portfolio of retail partners can be viewed on its website at: https://www.creativesales.org/retailers-served/

With an objective of expanding Koios' presence in the southwestern United States, CSM will present the Company's products to its existing buyer contacts at its retail partners, and it will also establish new buyer contacts through events such as trade shows. With each retailer, CSM will create a tailored "go-to-market" plan to maximize synergy between a given retailer's unique attributes, and Koios' product line. On an ongoing basis, CSM will also provide in-store services to include strategically selecting shelf space, and undertaking routine store audits (e.g. price checks, checking display units, collecting category statistics, etc.). CSM has been retained for an initial term of one (1) year for cash consideration and 5% of net sales for products that they are able to successfully place with their retail partners.

CSM is based in San Antonio, Texas, where it has its headquarters and a separate showroom. More information about CSM can be found on its website at: https://www.creativesales.org/

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, "As our products continue to gain popularity, we have to be very strategic about placing a reliable supply of our products in stores to meet and sustain existing demand, as well as to foster new demand. Successful in-store placement of a new product takes far more than just getting a chain to purchase or stock the inventory; it takes a results-driven plan at the outset, attentive eyes and ears on an ongoing basis, and a dynamic approach to acting upon sales data and customer feedback to keep the product's in-store presence at the top of its game. We are very impressed with how CSM has made relationships with so many retailers in the southwestern United States, representing more than 7,000 doors through which our products can ultimately be sold. We look forward to working with CSM and their team who will act as our partners as they apply their expertise to our product line to drive value and long-term growth."

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

