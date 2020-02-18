Mycronic Receives Order for an SLX Mask Writer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer already has mask writers from Mycronic. The order value for the chosen SLX configuration is between USD 3 and 4 million. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The laser-based SLX mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet a rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry driven by long term trends as well as to support an upcoming replacement and modernization cycle. Photomasks produced by laser-based mask writers are very important in the production of semiconductors, accounting for 70-75% of all photomasks produced. The SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as the display mask writers, which includes the recently launched Evo control platform.

Mycronic offers mask writers for the manufacture of photomasks within different areas of application. These are display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets), semiconductor manufacturing and applications within multi-purpose, a broad segment comprising many different application areas.

"To receive the second SLX order confirms the market needs and strengthens us in our long-term aim to become our customers' preferred supplier for laser-based mask writers to the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

The information in this press release was published on February 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators

Tel: +46-709-844-282

charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com



Tobias Bülow

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-734-018-216

tobias.bulow@mycronic.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer,c3036049

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-slx-mask-writer-301006406.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB