Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roof Engineering Associates Joins REI Engineers, Inc.

PRNewswire  
February 14, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Engineering Associates of Palm Harbor, FL has joined the Florida operations of REI Engineers, Inc.

Engineering solutions for tomorrow®

REA was formed in 2007 by Bill Schultz, PE, RRC. Bill has more than 40 years of experience in building enclosure consulting experience, working primarily with government, commercial clients, and school districts. 

REI President Scott Hinesley, PE, RRC states this strategic partnership will join two firms that share common philosophies for providing building enclosure engineering and consulting services. "The integration of our firms will enhance our presence throughout Florida and provide our clients access to the best building enclosure professionals in the industry."

REI Engineers, Inc. specializes in the science of roofing, waterproofing, exterior walls, and pavement engineering and consulting services. Established in 1997, REI is an employee-owned company with eight offices and more than 90 employees. The firm has maintained industry presence in the Southeast US and has provided engineering services worldwide. Additional information on our services can be found at www.reiengineers.com.

Contact:
Nikole Pastore, Marketing Director, REI Engineers, Inc. 843.300.5864 | npastore@reiengineers.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roof-engineering-associates-joins-rei-engineers-inc-301005248.html

SOURCE REI Engineers, Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga