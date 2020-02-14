101domain Becomes a Cloudflare Partner to Help Brand Owners Improve Website Security and Performance

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain, the leader in international domain registration, today announced a partnership with Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), a security, performance, and reliability company based out of San Francisco, CA. With this partnership, 101domain extends the strength and reliability of web infrastructure and security services that it can offer to its clients.

101domain will now offer a robust portfolio of Cloudflare website and infrastructure security solutions to cover the needs of the small to medium-sized business (SMB) and the enterprise-level client, including eCommerce and financial institutions.

101domain recently migrated one of its long-standing banking clients to the Cloudflare network. A coalition of 101domain employees, including the client's dedicated account executive, sales engineer, and a team of hosting engineers, completed a seamless integration with zero down-time. The best in class technology available on the Cloudflare platform is critical to organizations that require robust security historically available only to larger enterprises.

For clients, the benefits of being powered by Cloudflare include speed, performance, and reliability. The fastest DNS in the world, the Cloudflare global anycast DNS reduces load times, helps to increase conversions, improve search engine ranking, and creates an overall better user experience. With a network that spans 200 cities in more than 90 countries, Cloudflare CDN helps businesses remain online and available to users at all times. Streamlined one-click installation of Cloudflare provides DNSSEC and unmetered DDoS mitigation to safeguard entire web infrastructures.

With over 20 years of experience in domain management and an extensive offering of brand protection and web security solutions, 101domain is a one-stop-shop for businesses of all sizes.

"The domain industry has been void of a seamless and scalable solution for companies to optimize and protect their digital assets and infrastructure," said Anthony Beltran, President of 101domain. "We're excited to take another step to fill this void in announcing our partnership with Cloudflare."

Cloudflare services are currently available through 101domain, starting at as low as $1/month. More information is available at https://www.101domain.com/secure_web_accelerator.htm

About 101domain

Founded in 1999, 101domain is an ICANN accredited domain registrar and an established name in web services. Catering to retail customers as well as corporations of all sizes, 101domain provides Domain Names, Hosting, Google G-Suite, Sectigo SSL Certificates, Cloudflare Services, and Corporate Brand Services. Acquired by Afilias in 2015, 101domain continues to focus on innovation and providing superior professional and technical services to its customers worldwide. The 101domain mission is to provide a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and web presence provider with the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

