humble+fume Announces Sales Agency Agreement with Supreme Cannabis

TORONTO, Feb 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. ("humble+fume" or the "Company"), one of North America's leading distributors of cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a landmark sales agency agreement with The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis") (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) whereby humble+fume will act as the exclusive sales agent for Supreme Cannabis' recreational products across Canada, creating the only sales force in Canada able to offer a complete solution of cannabis brands and accessories to retailers.

With the acceleration of retail store openings across Canada and more consumers making their purchases and purchasing decisions in store, cannabis companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of having a presence at the retail level to help drive cost-effective revenues and ensure cannabis customers have informed purchasing experiences. This partnership with Supreme Cannabis firmly positions humble+fume as the only sales agency in Canada with a complete offering of cannabis brands and accessories sold coast-to-coast.

Through this partnership, humble+fume will build Supreme Cannabis' brands at a store level, with an initial team of 14 sales professionals driving distribution, brand advocacy and budtender education. Supreme Cannabis' brand portfolio includes Blissco, Sugarleaf and its premium, award-winning, 7ACRES brand as well as brand partnerships with Pax Labs and KKE. Under these brands, Supreme Cannabis has launched and will continue to introduce a diverse range of products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vaporizer products, concentrates and THC and CBD oils. Supreme Cannabis' brands and products are complementary to humble+fume's existing product portfolio, which includes FUME LABS' high quality line up of cannabis concentrate and solventless products as well as a deep list of leading brands in the accessory category, including RYOT, GRAV, PULSAR, and Canadian Lumber.

Bob Ritchot, humble+fume's CEO, commented, "humble+fume is excited to have been chosen by Supreme Cannabis to be their coast-to-coast sales solution partner. With the rapid expansion of retail outlets in Canada, this well-timed sales agent agreement enables us to accelerate our retailer market coverage and build on our existing distribution to 85 percent of cannabis retailers across Canada. Our team's successful relationships with both government and private retailers is the result of a strong customer orientation and ability to use our portfolio to maximize returns for retailers. Through the execution of this partnership, humble+fume has become an industry-leading sales agency, which will enable us to support retailer's needs in high growth cannabis categories."

humble+fume and Supreme Cannabis will look for opportunities to enhance this sales offering with the addition of other complementary cannabis brands. Expanding the sales agreement to additional partners allows for further cost synergies and establishes a more compelling and complete solution for cannabis retailers.

About humble+fume

humble+fume is the leading distributor of cannabis accessories in Canada. The Company offers a turnkey solution allowing the end-to-end production and distribution of cannabis concentrate products. humble+fume's customers include 85 percent of cannabis retailers in Canada, multiple Licensed Producers, and key government partners. The Company distributes accessories across all 10 Provinces and is a category leading supplier with the OCS, SQDC, NSLC, BCLDB, NBLC, PEIC. Humble & Fume Inc. also has a rapidly expanding presence in the United States, where it operates multiple distribution facilities which provide national sales capabilities. humble+fume offers the largest selection of grinders, papers, pipes, and vaporizers, as well as storage, cleaning and other accessories. Through Humble & Fume Inc's comprehensive North American sales and distribution network and over 20 years of operational experience and expertise, the Company has aspirations to become the preeminent distributor of cannabis-related products in North America.

To learn more about humble+fume and its industry-leading product portfolio, please visit the Company's website at http://www.humbleandfume.com/.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant-driven lifestyle companies. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences.

The Company's brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, Blissco , Truverra, Sugarleaf by 7AC and Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada . Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humblefume-announces-sales-agency-agreement-with-supreme-cannabis-301004928.html

SOURCE humble+fume