SBG Technology Solutions Teams With Staffing Company Leader Zee Force

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, an industry leader and one of the fastest growing engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence service providers in the country, is pleased to announce that it is teaming with Zee Force, an upstart staffing industry leader.

Carlos Zuniga, President & CEO of Zee Force, stated how proud he and his team of professional recruiters are to support the SBG Team with their staffing requirements. Zee Force will focus on ensuring SBG's continued growth by recruiting high-caliber candidates from various industries to fulfill current and future contracting demands. Zee Force's expertise in the industry, coupled with their unique ability to recruit candidates into "hard-to-fill" positions, will allow SBG to grow faster and expand their footprint nationwide.

Carlos Zuniga is a Marine Corps combat veteran and a proven leader with over 27 years of experience in the staffing and recruiting industry. Carlos previously held positions at Headquarters Marine Corps responsible for the screening and selection of Presidential Appointments, and of other candidates to the White House Military Office, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of the Navy and Office of Legislative Affairs. Carlos excelled throughout his military career as an advisor to various flag officers responsible for directly managing the manpower and retention program of over 26,000 employees across multiple career paths. Carlos' efforts contributed directly to the transition of thousands of Marines and Sailors across the globe. Carlos and Zee Force are now completely focused on achieving client satisfaction, putting people first, integrity and an unparalleled commitment to quality.

Carlos Del Toro, President of SBG Technology Solutions, commented that "Zee Force is completely committed to fulfilling SBG's staffing requirements and to our mutual desire to help put to work as many of our nation's transitioning servicemembers and Veterans, as possible."

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc., is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients include: Department of Veterans Affairs; Department of Health and Human Services, Defense Health Agency; U.S. Navy; Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our new website http://sbgts.com.

