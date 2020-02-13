Prime Healthcare Achieves Substantial BPCIA Savings Using Persivia's Bundled Payment Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia, a provider of real-time bundled payment, value based care, population health, and quality management solutions, announced today that its client Prime Healthcare has achieved significant savings under performance year one of BPCI Advanced. Prime Healthcare operates more than 45 hospitals across the country, and has worked with Persivia's CareSpace™ value based care platform for over five years.

Prime Healthcare began using Persivia's Bundled Payment solution for its BPCI Advanced program requirements in 2018 for 34 of its hospitals. Persivia provides a unique combination of care management, real-time clinical decision support, and care coordination and analytics capabilities built around its Soliton™ AI engine. Persivia feeds its sophisticated platform with data from dozens of sources including multiple EHRs and claims data feeds. The resulting longitudinal patient records are made available across all settings of care, from admission through the hospital stay into the post-acute environment, including skilled nursing facilities and home care, giving users a true end-to-end solution for succeeding in value based care.

Across Prime's hospitals, CareSpace™ identifies patients as being in a bundled care episode within minutes of admission, allowing caregivers to appropriately tailor their care plans while care is being given, from acute through post-acute settings and into the home. Persivia enables users to follow patients as they move through the healthcare system, and gives them the ability to operate in multiple value based care models.

"Persivia's Bundled Payment solution has been a game changer for us," said Dr. Ahmad Imran, Corporate Vice President, Quality and Value Based Care. "The ability to identify patients who are in our hospitals' bundles as they receive care, rather than after the fact, was a huge driver of our successful performance year one savings. In the future this is going to be the industry standard when it comes to bundled payments. Persivia is extremely forward thinking and has proven themselves to be an essential partner as our hospitals work towards their regulatory, quality and financial goals."

"Dr. Imran and the Prime team have done an amazing job," said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "The partnership we've developed with Prime across their complex, multi-state system has been excellent. Persivia has been able to consolidate their data and make it available to the entire spectrum of the care team, especially the post-acute environment, which is often a black box. Now Prime is saving time and money, and is able to deliver better care to its patients across the continuum from acute through to post-acute care. It's validating to see the success Prime Healthcare has achieved, and we're excited to see what they're able to do next."

Persivia partners with hospitals and practices to help manage value based care programs, quality, care and risk in both inpatient and ambulatory environments. Our Bundled Payment solution is the only single platform solution available today that can follow a patient from admission thru post-acute stays and into the home. Our Care solutions help improve care delivery and quality scores for at risk providers while helping increase revenue in FFS models and our value based solutions help improve MIPs scores and help ACOs and CPC+ practices control costs and achieve the maximum bonuses and incentives. Our Quality solutions cover everything from IQR, TJC and MU CQMs to MIPS, ACO, CPC+ and commercial CQMs. We help our customers stay abreast of the latest rules and regulations through regular webinar offerings and onsite consulting. Learn more at persivia.com.

