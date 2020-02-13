Simbex and Biodex Partner to Add Perturbation Training to the Biodex Gait Trainer 3 Treadmill

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simbex and Biodex are proud to announce their partnership to incorporate Simbex's ActiveStep® Fall Prevention technology into the Biodex Gait Trainer™ 3 treadmill. ActiveStep was designed and developed by Simbex to facilitate dynamic perturbation training and fall simulations for physical therapy clinics and biomechanics researchers. The Gait Trainer 3 is a Biodex rehabilitation treadmill with biofeedback and neurologic music integration. The addition of ActiveStep technology will add a dimension of perturbation-training capabilities, utilizing rapid changes in belt speed to simulate the motion of slips and trips, making the Gait Trainer 3 an even more powerful and versatile therapy tool.

The results of the Randomized ActiveStep® Clinical Evaluation (RACE) Study (NCT01006967), a multi-center, randomized controlled trial with over 500 participants funded by The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and led by Jon Lurie MD, MS, at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice, were recently published in PTJ, the journal of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dynamic perturbation training on ActiveStep® was shown to reduce the incidence of injurious falls by 57% and the overall incidence of falls in older adults (65+) at the three-month follow-up, compared to standard physical therapy alone.

"Over the past five years, we've seen a proliferation of perturbation training research and products. We're excited to add a clinically proven and cost-effective tool for fall prevention into our Gait Trainer 3 treadmill." - Ed Behan, SVP Market Development, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

ActiveStep technology represents the clinical translation of 20+ years of NIH and CDC-funded research, led by Mark Grabiner, Ph.D., director of the Clinical Biomechanics and Rehabilitation Laboratory at University of Illinois Chicago, studying the biomechanics of falls. His research teams' widely published research indicated that dynamic perturbation training in the context of clinical intervention could reduce the incidence of falls in the older adult population.

"Preventing falls is very important. It is exciting to see our clinically validated perturbation training technology being made available to therapists throughout the world through this partnership with Biodex." - Rick Greenwald, CEO, Simbex.

About Simbex

Simbex is an experienced medical device and consumer health product design and development partner that excels in transforming the most complex ideas into game-changing commercial solutions. Simbex brings together a diverse team with cutting-edge knowledge of product development, science, data and analytics for tackling complex ideas and creating commercially successful products. Learn more at Simbex.com or email info@simbex.com.

About Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. uses science and technology to drive treatment innovation across physical medicine, nuclear medicine and medical imaging categories. With a history of manufacturing and engineering excellence that spans more than 60 years, the Biodex mission is to provide innovative solutions and customer-driven support to medical facilities and wellness centers around the globe. Learn more at www.biodex.com.

