eBridge named Reverse Auction Services provider for the State of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eBridge Business Solutions, LLC, a full-service reverse auction provider for the public and private sectors, announced it has been awarded the North Carolina Statewide Term Contract for Reverse Auction Services (961D). The contract offers a no-cost service for North Carolina state agencies, departments, institutions, universities, community colleges, schools and local governments to use eBridge reverse auctions for the procurement of goods and services.

State Purchasing Officer, Odessa McGlown, said "North Carolina is committed to the procurement of quality goods and services at the most competitive prices. Using eBridge's reverse auction tool and their supportive services model is the right choice for North Carolina as we continuously improve our procurement framework. I am excited to offer this fully-transparent, cost-saving pricing option to our procurement community and vendors."

North Carolina is one of several states including South Carolina, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and New York that currently partner with eBridge to provide full-service reverse auctions. As an experienced eProcurement partner, eBridge has worked with 230 public agencies in 34 states over the last 13 years.

"Reverse auctions are the fastest way to find market value and cut costs without sacrificing quality. eBridge's procurement expertise and proactive methods can be used to increase competition and transparency while saving taxpayer dollars. The State of North Carolina is positioning itself as an innovative leader in responsible procurement," said Cindy Sisloff, eBridge President.

eBridge utilizes its proprietary, sealed bid platform to allow vendors to compete for business by placing multiple lowering bids in real-time. This dynamic bidding process replaces the traditional static process of a one-bid-per-vendor response.

About eBridge

eBridge is the leading provider of full-service reverse auctions. We leverage years of experience in purchasing, sourcing and process management to deliver quality reverse auctions to our customers with no direct cost. Our full-service approach differentiates us. Through strategic sourcing, customized bid layouts, personalized support, and live supplier training, we help procurement professionals obtain the best pricing from qualified vendors. All of this is done using our web-based platform which requires no software to purchase or learn. We are proud of the millions of taxpayer and corporate dollars saved through cost reductions and purchasing efficiencies using eBridge reverse auctions. http://www.ebridgeglobal.com

