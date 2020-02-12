Global Superstar And Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Mariah Carey Switches To ASCAP

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, today announced multi-platinum hitmaker and global sensation Mariah Carey has moved to ASCAP. ASCAP will license public performances of Carey's extensive catalog, including her Grammy-winning album The Emancipation of Mimi, the #1 holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and her countless worldwide hits ranging from the recording-breaking "One Sweet Day" with Boyz II Men to her beloved "We Belong Together."

"Mariah Carey is a true icon and modern-day legend. She is a prolific songwriter, producer and performer who always gives her fans more music to love. With one chart-topping feat after another, she has transformed the pop landscape as one of the greatest female solo artists of our time," said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. "We are honored to welcome her to the ASCAP family."

"ASCAP's dedication to songwriters and our craft is one of the many reasons I was drawn to this community. I am so excited to be a part of ASCAP and look forward to our partnership," said Carey.

Known for her stunning five-octave range, Carey burst onto the scene in 1990 with her #1 debut single "Vision of Love" and began her meteoric rise to superstardom. With 19 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, more than any other solo artist, Carey has won multiple Grammys, numerous American Music Awards and will be inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame this June. A gifted songwriter, among her credits are 18 of her 19 #1 songs including smash hits "Hero," "My All" and "Always Be My Baby."

A Congressional Horizon Award recipient, Carey partnered with the Fresh Air Fund to create Camp Mariah, a free summer camp for inner-city children from low-income communities, which just celebrated its 25 year anniversary. She has supported numerous non-profit organizations throughout her career, including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In 2019, Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (co-written by ASCAP member Walter Afanasieff). The song reigned at #1 through the 2019 holiday season and into the first week of 2020, making Carey the first artist to have a #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in four different decades.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 740,000 members representing more than 11.5 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

