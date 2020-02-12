Jacobs Secures Network Rail Framework to Deliver Design Services

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded places on four Lots for Network Rail's prestigious Design Services Framework (DSF), to deliver multi-disciplinary technical and professional services, including geotechnical, civils and structures capability. This is the maximum number of Lots that could be awarded to any one supplier.

Commencing immediately, the framework is for an initial five-year term, with the possibility of extension. Jacobs will work closely with Costain and SYSTRA to deliver a broad spectrum of professional services, as well as drawing on niche capability from a supply chain of 45 firms, including 25 small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The pipeline of enhancement and renewal work for Network Rail is significant and includes two projects that Jacobs is currently supporting: The Western Rail Link to Heathrow and the Transpennine Route Upgrade. The new framework contract allows Jacobs to continue its work developing technology-driven solutions across areas such as asset management, digital twin, strategic consultancy and major project and program delivery.

"This is an exciting opportunity to continue to support a more integrated way of working and help Network Rail in its drive to improve reliability and putting passengers first," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa Donald Morrison. "As mobility demands and technology evolve rapidly, we are ready to help create smart, resilient transport solutions that enhance passenger experience."

"Network Rail will have greater access to a design support network providing mutual benefits to both Network Rail and the supply chain," added Network Rail Commercial Director Daljinder Chatta. "Some of these include working more directly with suppliers, improved assurance, getting closer to experts, improved business and safety performance, and enabling innovation to thrive."

Jacobs has worked with Network Rail and its predecessors for more than four decades, supporting projects across infrastructure, operations and asset management. Other U.K. rail projects include Blackfriars Station, the Thameslink Program (including KO2 and London Bridge station), the Edinburgh to Glasgow Improvement Program and Crossrail.

