Telenor Sweden accelerates Industry 4.0 with Ericsson Industry Connect

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Telenor Sweden have signed an agreement making Telenor the first mobile network operator worldwide to join the Ericsson Industry Connect partner program and become a reseller of Ericsson Industry Connect.

Industries and enterprises are transforming as the digitalization of their processes, products and services accelerate. Highly reliable mobile broadband with the capabilities of 4G and 5G is becoming increasingly more important for industries to improve efficiency and flexibility in their operations, drive innovation and to stay competitive.

With this new agreement, Telenor's industrial customers will now be able to explore and utilize the full potential of IT-centric LTE networks customized for smart manufacturing applications. This agreement is a significant step, paving the way for future 5G applications across the sector.

Ericsson's partner program provides a vehicle for communications service providers to resell connectivity technologies to their customers. It also enables independent software vendors, system integrators and tech device partners to offer software, services, and devices as part of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem.

Kaaren Hilsen, CEO, Telenor Sweden, says: "We are proud to be the first operator joining Ericsson's Industry Connect partner program and are ready to play a pivotal role in this exciting sector. The manufacturing industry is one of the first to truly reap the benefits of 5G, and this partnership extends our portfolio with a solution that allows Telenor Sweden to capture new opportunities in industrial verticals and improve business outcomes for our customers."

Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, Ericsson, says: "Industry 4.0 needs secure, reliable, wireless connectivity. By leveraging our 4G and 5G capabilities and adopting Ericsson Industry Connect, Telenor Sweden can now offer its industrial customers a unique cellular connectivity solution that increases efficiency and productivity for the smart factories of the future."

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson Industry Connect is a dedicated wireless cellular network that provides secure, reliable coverage, high device density, and predictable latency. Leveraging this connectivity solution, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes and data, using LTE now with a clear path to 5G.

ABOUT TELENOR:

Telenor Sweden is a comprehensive provider of telecommunications services and part of Telenor Group, an international provider of telecommunications, data and media communications services, with approximately 173 million customers. The Group is one of the world's largest mobile operators with sales of 110.4 billion Norwegian kroner (2018) and approximately 20,000 employees. Telenor is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (TEL).

Read more at www.telenor.se and www.telenor.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

