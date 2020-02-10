Mattress Mack and Dr Steven Cyr Talk About the Tempur-Pedic SleepTracker

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston hometown hero Mattress Mack (aka James McIngvale) of Gallery Furniture partnered with Mayo Clinic trained spine surgeon, Dr Steven Cyr from SASpine (Surgical Associates in Spine) to discuss the multiple health benefits of the recently-released Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker, an integrated smart-monitoring sleep response system.

"This is an incredibly advanced sleep system that has a lot of health-related benefits, from monitoring heart rate, carbon dioxide output, a snore response feature, deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep, in addition to the physical benefits of Tempur-Pedic mattresses for back and joint pain," states Dr Cyr. He went on to elaborate that the health benefits extend to potentially identifying abnormal heart rhythms, the presence of sleep apnea, and the identification of poor sleep habits and quality that can lead to poor health and premature death.

The National Sleep Foundation Study indicated that nearly 40 million people battle sleep disorders, and fully one-half of Americans will develop sleeping problems in their lifetime. "Sleep Debt' refers to the lack of quality sleep over a period of time, and can actually have serious consequences," states Dr Cyr. "It's clear — the proper quality and amount of sleep is key to optimum health... if you sleep better, you will live better."

Headquartered in San Antonio, SASpine recently opened offices in the Houston area (including River Oaks, The Woodlands, and Memorial City) this past year. Meeting the business mogul was facilitated by a mutual friend states CEO, LeAnn Cyr, "the timing was fortuitous....it's a great partnership." Dr Cyr, as an Orthopaedic spine surgeon, has always been an advocate for Tempur-Pedic mattresses for patients with joint and spine pain. He states, "The addition of the Sleeptracker technology is a game-changer in identifying sleep health and potential life-threatening diagnoses and sleep disorders." Gallery furniture is the nation's top Tempur-Pedic retailer making this pair the perfect duo to ensure people take advantage of this amazing new technology.

To find out more or to contact Dr. Steven Cyr M.D., please call 210-487-7463 (San Antonio) / 832-919-7990 (Houston) or visit www.saspine.com.

