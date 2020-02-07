Woolpert-GDS JV Contracted to Collect Lidar Data of Saint Lucia Landmass, Coastal Zone

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Woolpert-GDS Joint Venture (JV) has been contracted to acquire topographic and bathymetric lidar data of Saint Lucia's entire landmass and coastal zone. The contract was signed under the World Bank's Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), which aims to measurably reduce vulnerability to natural hazards and climate change in Saint Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean Region.

High-resolution, 3D lidar data has proved effective around the world in mapping and modeling landscapes and environments, helping policy-makers make informed decisions about how best to utilize resources to prepare for and recover from weather-related disasters.

According to a report from the Saint Lucia government, the collection and processing of lidar data will assist officials in land-use, transportation, infrastructure, cellular network and agriculture planning; forestry and environmental management; tourism asset management; industry investments; flood modeling; and adaptation to climate change.

Woolpert Maritime Market Director John Gerhard said this data also will enable officials to better assess natural hazards like flooding and landslides, promote coastal resilience and address sea-level rise.

This contract will be managed by Saint Lucia's Department of Physical Planning. It is expected to be completed in September 2020.

