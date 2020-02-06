Recovery Unplugged® Treatment Centers Now In-Network with Cigna®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged® Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce that it is now in-network with global health insurance leader Cigna®. Individuals covered by Cigna who are currently struggling with substance use disorder can get the treatment they need. The "in-network" agreement means that Recovery Unplugged has a contract rate with Cigna.

The relationship also represents a new opportunity for Recovery Unplugged to expand its reach and offer its unique brand of music-assisted substance use disorder treatment to those who need it. "We couldn't be happier to be working with Cigna," says Recovery Unplugged Co-Founder/Vision Leader Paul Pellinger. "It's the latest phase in what has been an incredible cycle of growth for our company, and more importantly, will help more people access lifesaving treatment."

Currently, nearly 19 million Americans suffer from substance use disorder, and many fail to get the help they need because of insurance barriers. Recovery Unplugged is hopeful and confident that this new partnership can help incrementally decrease this disparity.

About Cigna

At Cigna, we're more than a health insurance company. We are your partner in total health and wellness. And we're here for you 24/7 – caring for your body and mind. As a global health service company, Cigna's mission is to improve the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve by making health care simple, affordable, and predictable. We make it easy to get care, letting you choose how, when, and where you want it. We make health care more affordable by partnering with providers who provide quality, cost-effective care. Our goal is to provide you with comprehensive health care coverage with "no surprises." Our values are the core of our culture. Our values guide how all 74,000 of us around the world work together, serve our customers, patients, clients, communities, and deliver on our mission.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization with locations in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia, offering all levels of care across its multiple facilities, which collectively provide over 300 beds. It is a recognized leader in the behavioral health landscape, and the only addiction treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of its rehabilitation paradigm.

Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, counseling and supplemental modalities, with its proprietary Music Assisted Treatment™, Recovery Unplugged uses music to engage existing evidence-based treatment models to help clients more readily embrace rehab. "There is an element of music in everything we do. The program works, and I'm very proud of what we've created at Recovery Unplugged," says Co-Founder and Vision Leader Paul Pellinger.

Recovery Unplugged has a client approval rating of over 95 percent, long-term success rates that are four times higher than the national average and against-medical-advice (AMA) exit rates five times lower than the national average. Since its inception in 2013, Recovery Unplugged has treated over 4,000 clients, a large majority of whom have successfully maintained long-term recovery.

The organization has been featured on Dr. Phil, A&E's Addiction Unplugged and various other national television programs, and just recently opened its newest treatment in Brentwood, TN.

For media inquiries: Michelle Bryan 646-373-5072 bryanm@recoveryunplugged.com

