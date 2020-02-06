Attain Wins $95+ Million USCIS MDAS II Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has awarded the firm the Modernized DevSecOps and Analytics Services II (MDAS II) contract.

Under the $95+ million contract, Attain will provide digital solutions and develop forward leaning applications in the cloud, employing DevSecOps and Agile processes, as well as utilize advanced data science models with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"MDAS II will deepen Attain's presence within USCIS and the Department of Homeland Security, and further demonstrates to the market the capabilities and qualifications that we bring in providing innovative digital solutions," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "With Attain's expertise in DevSecOps powered by extreme automation, we will deliver faster time-to-value in support of the agency's mission to administer the nation's lawful immigration system," he continued.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

