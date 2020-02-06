General Motors Approves Digital Air Strike as a Digital Certified Chat Vendor for Thousands of Automotive Dealers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading automotive consumer engagement technology company, today announced it has been approved by General Motors (GM) as an approved Chat Partner in the Dealer Digital Solution program. All GM dealers who are eligible for this marketing program can now use GM - iMR Turnkey match funds to cover the cost of Digital Air Strike's AI-powered Response Path smart assistant, which generates more leads, converts more prospects into buyers and accelerates sales. All leads generated and nurtured by Response Path will be integrated seamlessly into the dealer's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software.

The inclusion of Digital Air Strike's Response Path technology in General Motors' program will help thousands of car dealerships in North America better serve shoppers online and generate tangible ROI. General Motors extensively vets approved suppliers to ensure that dealers have access to the industry's best service providers.

Digital Air Strike's Response Path uses AI to enable automotive dealerships to keep their businesses open 24/7. The AI-powered smart assistant can be integrated with a dealership's website and Facebook Messenger™ to ask and answer qualifying questions, schedule appointments, route leads, move inventory and more. Dealers can send quick, customizable and professional multi-vehicle quotes to all leads captured through Response Path. Each quote includes a custom microsite with alternative vehicle recommendations.

Response Path manages communication on Facebook Messenger, including from car buyers interested in vehicles being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Digital Air Strike is one only a few approved vendors that integrates with Facebook Marketplace and is also recognized as an official Facebook Marketing Partner, a global community of companies known for excellence on the platform.

"Getting accepted into GM's rigorous vendors program is a testament to Digital Air Strike's intelligent technology and how well it has been adopted by the industry," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. "In the last 18 months, the number of dealers using Response Path to connect with consumers has grown by more than 149%. We expect that number to increase as we continue to add new features that make it easier for automotive buyers and service customers to get information they need, including consumer reviews, Kelley Blue Book trade-in values and even soft credit pulls."

Digital Air Strike was also the first Reputation Management vendor approved by General Motors in 2011 to work with its dealerships and just marked its eighth year of providing award-winning reputation management and social media marketing solutions to GM dealers through the manufacturer's Standards for Excellence program. Digital Air Strike is an iMR approved provider for these services, along with its patented lead response technology, Response Logix, which has recently been enhanced to allow dealers to include video in their responses to car buyers and service customers.

Visit Digital Air Strike at this year's NADA Convention, the automobile industry's premier trade show, from February 14-17 at booth 4314C to see a live demo of digital tools that have shown to boost automotive dealer appointments by 10x, cut deal times to 20 minutes and drastically improve one-click search results. Digital Air Strike will also be unveiling its 8th Annual Automotive Social Media & Online Trends Study at NADA and celebrating its 5,000 dealers and partners during an annual Client Appreciation Party featuring headline-making athletes Pete Rose and Brian "The Boz" Bosworth, plus hip-hop legends Coolio, Tone Loc, and Rob Base. Visit www.digitalairstrike.com/NADA-2020 to learn more.

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping 5,000 businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

