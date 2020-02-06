RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, Inc., a leading enterprise DevSecOps and cloud native transformation consultancy, announced that it has been awarded a 5-year, $95M Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for DevSecOps Pipeline & Platform Integration Services in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division's LevelUP Program.

"Oteemo is excited and proud to be a part of the LevelUP Codeworks program. We look forward to partnering with LevelUP teams and helping build state-of-the-art software development factories and driving innovation within the Air Force to create, deploy and continuously engineer DevSecOps capabilities," said Raja Gudepu, Founder & CEO of Oteemo.

The Air Force LevelUP program utilizes advanced cloud native architectures such as Kubernetes, containers and Istio coupled with lean and agile principles to deliver quality software in the most optimal fashion possible. The program's goal is to transform the way software features can be developed and deployed on all Air Force systems and improve efficiencies in support of our war fighters.

"Based on Oteemo's proven DevSecOps transformation experience in helping other commercial organizations in their cloud native journeys, we feel ready to help accelerate the innovation for LevelUP and other programs within Air Force," said Chris Scheich, EVP and Co-Founder of Oteemo.

About Oteemo:

Oteemo is an Enterprise DevSecOps and Cloud Native Transformation Consultancy. Oteemo is a silver member of CNCF, Kubernetes Certified Services Provider (KCSP) and a certified Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP) of CNCF. Oteemo helps commercial and federal agencies transform the way software is developed, packaged, deployed and continuously engineered using cloud native, kubernetes and container architectures.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oteemo-awarded-us-air-force-levelup-devsecops-services-boa-301000322.html

SOURCE Oteemo