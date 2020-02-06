DisposeRx Partners with Garden State Pharmacy Owners to Offer Drug Disposal Solution and Education in Compliance with Charlie's Law

HAMILTON, N.J. and SANFORD, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, Inc., manufacturer of the market leading at-home medication disposal solution, and Garden State Pharmacy Owners (GSPO), the association of New Jersey independent pharmacies, have entered into a strategic partnership in which DisposeRx will be the preferred vendor.

"With the recent passage of Charlie's Law, pharmacies and pharmacists need a partner to provide a comprehensive medication disposal program, including information, patient education and product," said William Simpson, DisposeRx President. "We are meeting this need with our network of more than 1,000 pharmacies throughout New Jersey and look forward to building on that foundation through our partnership with GSPO."

Charlie's Law is bi-partisan legislation that requires pharmacists to provide written and oral information on medication disposal, as well as a safe disposal method, for all controlled substances. Governor Phil Murphy signed the bill on Jan. 21, 2020, after more than two years of legislative effort.

"For communities throughout New Jersey, independent pharmacies are an excellent source of guidance related to medications and health," said Marty Miller, Executive Director of Garden State Pharmacy Owners. "The passage of Charlie's Law provides us with another opportunity to help our patients and their families stay healthy and safe. We're endorsing DisposeRx's packets and its related education program to independent pharmacists because this particular solution is effective and affordable. The DisposeRx team will be a valuable resource, as we ensure compliance related to the new regulations."

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About GSPO

Established in 1981, Garden State Pharmacy Owners (GSPO) promotes the interests of New Jersey's independent pharmacy community. Full details are available online at GSPO.org.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

