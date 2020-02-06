With Shift Technology, Suravenir Assurances optimizes its fight against automobile and multi-risk home insurance fraud

PARIS and BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the company's fraud detection solution, Force has been adopted by Suravenir Assurances. The carrier will use the technology to automate the detection of potentially fraudulent Automobile and Multi-Risk Home (MRH) insurance claims.

Suravenir Assurances is a subsidiary of the Arkéa group. With approximately 2.9 million private policy holders, the insurer is a major player in the French insurance market. In Shift, Suravenir Assurances has found an external partner that provides expertise and specialized know-how in the area of identification of fraudulent claims.

"This partnership with Suravenir Assurances illustrates the growing tendency of French insurers to choose our Force fraud detection solution, not only for Automobile but also for Multi-Risk Home insurance. We are very happy with the work carried out with the Suravenir Assurances teams, and are looking ambitiously towards the future," said Benoît Legros, commercial director for France, Shift Technology.

Deployed in a SaaS model and using advance data science and artificial intelligence, Force analyzes an insurer's claims data to identify potential fraud in accordance with constantly evolving fraud scenarios and models. As important, the Shift and Suravenir Assurances teams continue to work together to improve the efficiency and relevance of the detection and treatment of potentially fraudulent cases.

"The expertise of Shift Technology, and the company's focus on data security and privacy, has allowed for an efficient application of the Force solution," explained Cécile Lebreton, director, Projects and Partnerships, Suravenir Assurances.

"Within the context of continuous improvement, the Force solution enables us to fight efficiently against fraud on a daily basis. Our claims management teams can focus more on supporting our policy holders, in order to respond to their expectations in terms of quality of service and reactiveness. At the same time, our anti-fraud unit, equipped with the Force solution, handles fraud detection," continued Claire Léauté, director, Customer Service, Suravenir Assurances.

