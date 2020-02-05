Marchay Partners with Supercar Owners Circle

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury travel club, Marchay has been selected as the official hospitality and travel partner of the world's most elite car club, Supercar Owners Circle.

Supercar Owners Circle is a global membership network of unique luxury car collectors. The SOC membership offers members the chance to meet other like-minded car collectors through an array of exclusive events around the world. Only owners of the rarest and most incredible cars of past and present are eligible to become Supercar Owners Circle members.

Supercar Owners Circle will have its own dedicated Marchay team of trusted travel advisors to manage luxury accommodations for SOC Weekends, SOC Charity Track Day, SOC Get-Togethers and the exclusive SOC Private. Additionally, SOC members will receive access to the highest-level of service and proprietary benefits through Marchay.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marchay and give our members the chance to enjoy the benefits of one of the most exclusive and sophisticated travel clubs," says Niccolò Torri Rocca, Chief Operating Officer at Supercar Owners Circle.

Navin Thawani, Marchay's Managing Director, adds "SOC values the luxury experience with the same passion we do. This partnership showcases the Marchay advantage: bringing the most refined travelers unmatched access to the best travel resources globally."

This partnership will allow a community of sophisticated individuals to experience Marchay, offering a unique travel model unlike any other exclusive travel membership. Other of Supercar Owners Circles partnerships include Bvlgari, NetJets, RM Sotheby's, and a variety of elite car manufacturers.

About Marchay

New York-based Marchay, widely recognized as one of the premier travel services, is designed for discerning travelers who want unlimited access to dedicated and highly-personalized travel advice and execution. Marchay's private community of refined travelers leverages Marchay to manage all of their personal high-end travel needs.

Marchay Membership includes unbiased, non-commission influenced service by a dedicated travel manager and team; unlimited bespoke trip planning for members and any accompanying guests; a curated, global network of local guides; a first and business flight-team; on-the-ground logistics; access to pre-vetted private homes and villas; and members-only proprietary benefits like negotiated rates at hundreds of luxury hotels and access to every luxury chains' preferred partner programs.

Marchays members share a passion for expertly crafted travel experiences, and as many have struggled in the past to find a service that matched their taste and quality demands, they find that Marchay is the solution.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marchay-partners-with-supercar-owners-circle-300999596.html

SOURCE Marchay; Supercar Owners Circle