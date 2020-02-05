Market Overview

Floating Windfarms: Yield Estimation Software From Hexicon Validated by DNV GL

PRNewswire  
February 05, 2020 4:48am   Comments
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO Hexicon AB: "We commissioned DNV GL last year to validate the methodology in our software and are now very pleased to have received  their positive feedback. Not only they have fully analyzed our software, but consequently helped to confirm our claim that increased installed capacity in a given seabed area can be achieved with the deployment of twin turbine platforms. This is an especially important input when modelling business cases for our multi-turbine floating platforms to offshore wind developers worldwide. Furthermore, to exemplify the advantages of a twin turbine platform, we ran our yield software using historic metocean data from our Dounreay offshore wind site in Scotland and we saw a 70% increase in installed capacity with the same wake assumptions as in a single turbine wind farm. Hexicon still holds the development rights for up to 200 MW off Dounreay, Scotland and we plan to attract new partners to make Dounreay a successful floating offshore wind farm. Separately, we will further on use our proprietary software in our collaboration with Shell in our Donghae Twinwind project in Ulsan, Korea."

Hexicon

Hexicon AB, based in Stockholm, Sweden is a developer of floating wind farm designs and projects suitable for its patented multi-turbine technology. Established in 2009, the unique two turbine floating foundation concept contributes to the growth of efficient and clean power production in deeper waters, saving capital both at construction, installation and operation. For more information, go to www.hexicon.eu 

