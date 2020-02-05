The University of London and London School of Economics and Political Science Expand Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Offer Undergraduate Degrees Across the Social Sciences

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), a global leader in education technology, the University of London, and its member institution, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), today announced an expanded partnership to launch a suite of seven online undergraduate degrees ranging from economics and management to data science and business analytics.

"Bringing these degrees online is an extension of our founding charter to create programmes that remove traditional barriers and expand access to high-quality education for students globally," said Craig O'Callaghan, Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive at University of London Worldwide.

The University of London and LSE are transforming seven of their existing textbook-based distance learning programmes into flexible and interactive online degrees. Graduates will be awarded a degree from the University of London with academic direction for the programmes being provided by LSE.

Four of the seven degrees will launch this year including the BSc Data Science and Business Analytics (announced last year with applications now open), in addition to a BSc Economics, a BSc Economics and Management, and a BSc Business and Management. These degrees are expected to attract a diverse range of applicants and are specifically designed to accommodate adult learners looking to accelerate their careers.

"Students will now be able to log on to a laptop or mobile device from anywhere to engage with courses designed by LSE's world-renowned faculty and earn an undergraduate degree from the University of London, a pioneer in distance education," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and CEO at 2U. "Our expanded partnership with the University of London and LSE is a powerful example of higher education delivering on the promise of access, quality, relevance, and flexibility."

The new suite of online undergraduate degrees will build on the University of London and LSE's 25-year track record of enabling students around the world to study for a UK degree. Over this time, the programme has reached thousands of people globally and is a key component of how LSE achieves its mission of making a positive global impact through bringing research-based social science knowledge to public problems.

"These degrees provide the means for talented students to access the academic excellence and social engagement that LSE is globally renowned for," said Professor Paul Kelly, Dean of University of London Programmes at LSE. "LSE is a truly international institution, and we consider University of London students to be important members of our wider academic community. This partnership with 2U will enable the University of London and LSE to ensure the continued evolution of the student experience to remain engaging and relevant for our times."

Applications are now open for the BSc Data Science and Business Analytics at onlinecourses.london.ac.uk. Applications for the BSc Economics, BSc Economics and Management, and BSc Business and Management will open later this year. Details of the remaining three programmes will be confirmed later this year.

About the University of London

The University of London is the world's oldest provider of academic awards through distance and flexible learning, dating back to its 1858 Royal Charter awarded by Queen Victoria .

About the London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) studies the social sciences in their broadest sense, with an academic profile spanning a wide range of disciplines, from economics, politics and law, to sociology, information systems and accounting and finance.

The School has an outstanding reputation for academic excellence and is one of the most international universities in the world. Its study of social, economic and political problems focuses on the different perspectives and experiences of most countries. From its foundation LSE has aimed to be a laboratory of the social sciences, a place where ideas are developed, analysed, evaluated and disseminated around the globe.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

