McGraw-Hill Selects Proctorio to Deliver Remote Proctoring and Browser Locking Capabilities Within its Digital Course Materials

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new agreement with Proctorio, McGraw-Hill, a leader in learning science and digital learning tools, will offer remote proctoring and browser locking capabilities for assessments in its McGraw-Hill Connect® digital learning platform for college courses.

These services will be available for students and instructors beginning Fall 2020 across most McGraw-Hill Connect digital course materials.

Remote proctoring and browser locking capabilities enable instructors to support academic integrity and assessment security, with features like preventing students from navigating away from a test environment, verifying students' identities and monitoring them as they complete assessments. The new proctoring services enable instructors to choose from a wide range of options and customize the assessment experience based on educator preference, institutional objectives or an accrediting body's requirements.

For more information on Proctorio services within Connect, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/highered/learning-solutions/remote-proctoring.html

These new capabilities add to a powerful and robust suite of tools within Connect, which is used by millions of college students around the world.

"In serving higher education instructors and students, our key focus is providing innovative solutions to improve student success in ways that also increase value and affordability," said Michael Ryan, President of Higher Education at McGraw-Hill. "By making the Proctorio services available through Connect, instructors will have a cutting edge and reliable solution to ensure that assessments are fair, reliable and affordable – leveling the playing field to ensure each student has the same opportunity for success."

Mike Olsen, Proctorio Founder & CEO, said: "Exams play a critical role in student learning and success. Our partnership with McGraw-Hill is designed to support academic integrity for the millions of users on the Connect platform. At the same time, we're empowering instructors with best-in-class exam proctoring tools while simultaneously making the basic automated proctoring service at no additional cost for the majority of Connect users."

McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Proctorio

Proctorio's Learning Integrity Platform is a live & fully automated, remote proctoring service that provides a scalable, cost-effective solution to validating test-taker identities, activity and originality during online exams. Proctorio ensures the integrity of distance learning and online certifications while protecting institutional accreditation, increasing the value of online degrees & credentials, and helping institutions grow their programs.

Proctorio's customizable, secure exam settings, recording options and live identity verification allow institutions to set-up unscheduled, on-demand proctoring specific to their assessment needs. Proctorio ensures fairness for test-takers by increasing accountability, securing exam content, deterring cheating, and promoting a culture of integrity while improving learning outcomes.

Learn more about Proctorio's learning integrity platform by visiting us at proctorio.com or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

