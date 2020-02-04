Go Beyond Racing and Agilyx Make Strides for a Cleaner Tomorrow

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals, and low carbon fuels, today announced its partnership with Go Beyond Racing, a premier host of over three dozen trail races in the Pacific Northwest each year.

Go Beyond Racing, led by Todd and Renee Janssen, strives to reduce the waste that is generated at their events by finding the best recycling alternatives. Although all the waste is hand-sorted for various recycling alternatives, the events would produce some bags of waste destined for the landfill. After meeting with Agilyx in 2019 and reviewing its recycling capabilities, Go Beyond Racing decided to utilize polystyrene food service items for all plates, utensils, and cups. The items are then sent to Agilyx to be chemically recycled back into food-grade polystyrene products. With Agilyx's help, a 500-person event will now only generate one or two bags on average for disposal, while the rest of the material is able to be recycled.

Agilyx's technology can recycle plastics back to their basic molecular components to be used again and again. "We commend forward-thinking organizations like Go Beyond Racing, who understand the importance of utilizing plastic as a valuable renewable resource and keeping the material out of the landfill to create a circular economy for plastics," said John Desmarteau, Agilyx's director of communications and government affairs. "We enjoy collaborating with groups who prioritize waste reduction and recycling initiatives."

"We originally thought we were doing the best we could by using compostable serviceware, but after meeting with Agilyx in 2019 and some changes in our local composting system, we realized that we could do much more than that," remarked Todd Janssen. "The Agilyx team makes it easy for organizations small or large to donate their materials and apply that same approach in their personal lives by recycling polystyrene from their homes as well."

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx, based in Portland, Oregon, is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first-to-market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers, and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics.

Go Beyond Racing

Go Beyond Racing, based in Portland, Oregon, produces trail and ultra races from four to 100 miles. Many of the races are on and around the Cascade mountains, including Mt. Hood 50 on the Pacific Crest Trail, Wy'east Wonder on the east side of Mt. Hood, Volcanic circumnavigates Mt. St. Helens, and Mountain Lakes 100 is near Mt. Jefferson. (https://gobeyondracing.com)

