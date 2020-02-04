Fusion Emerges with Expanded Enterprise Agreements in Key Verticals

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud communications and managed network services, announced today that it has renewed and expanded multiple high value, long-term service agreements with major customers in key verticals, including e-Commerce, Transportation and Human Resource Management. These customers cited Fusion's comprehensive and fully integrated Single Source Solutions, experienced technology professionals and live, 24 x 7 x 365 support for their continued confidence in the company. The agreements expand existing relationships with additional communications and network solutions, including Fusion's award-winning UCaaS, SD-WAN and Security services, delivered over Fusion's secure and application-aware network, enabling them to simplify the day to day management of their communications platforms.

Among the recent expansions, a major eCommerce company noted the professionalism and efficiency of the Fusion team in successfully migrating the company's existing SIP services to Fusion's advanced SIP platform, fulfilling the organization's need for enhanced features and functionality. Similarly, a fast-growing, nationwide Human Resource management organization expressed its confidence in Fusion to support its long-term growth plans with a migration to Fusion's award-winning SD-WAN solution, deploying the solution across nearly two dozen locations.

While these major accounts are vastly different and represent multiple industries and markets, all are multi-location organizations with widely dispersed network requirements across the U.S. Each has complex business requirements that benefit from Fusion's unique single source approach, and each places a high value on a seamless migration path to advanced technology solutions. Fusion's ability to phase in those advanced solutions cost–effectively across geographies and at the customer's required pace with no interruption of service are just a couple of the ways Fusion differentiates itself from so many other service providers. These large organizations have placed their trust in Fusion over many years as a result of consistent service delivery and responsive customer support, and continue to demonstrate their ongoing faith in Fusion through the company's successful restructuring efforts with extended and expanded service commitments.

"We're delighted that so many of our major customers have continued to place their confidence in Fusion, entrusting their long-term growth to Fusion's team of technology professionals. We're gratified that these loyal customers have recognized that throughout the restructuring we maintained our focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, with outstanding service in support of our advanced, comprehensive and fully integrated communications solutions. It has been our privilege to serve these valued customers in the past, and we are extremely gratified to have earned their continued trust in Fusion as we continue to grow together, now and in the future," said Kevin Brand, Fusion's President and COO and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, is the Single Source for the communications needs of businesses of all sizes. Offering a full and comprehensive suite of integrated solutions ranging from voice to secure and reliable nationwide connectivity via managed network services, Fusion eliminates the challenges of maintaining complex, multi-vendor environments with a broad, extensible portfolio including Voice, Unified Communications and SD-WAN. Proven Service Delivery and Support from thousands of successful activations relieve enterprises of the resource-intensive burden of implementation, management and support. Fusion is the partner that can be relied on to manage demanding communications and network requirements, now and in the future. For more information, please connect with Fusion at www.fusionconnect.com.

