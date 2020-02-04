Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Signs Production MOU with a Leading U.S. Organic Baby Formula Producer

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) ("Else", "Else Nutrition", or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based infant nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 5-year production Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a leading U.S. based organic baby formula producer ("Manufacturing Partner").

Else Nutrition plans to produce its proprietary powder for infant, toddler formula and children's nutritional drinks at a new, state-of-the-art, infant nutrition facility. Else Nutrition will invest approximately USD $500,000 for a dedicated packaging and manufacturing line for its products.

Else Nutrition and the Manufacturing Partner expect to complete and sign a definitive production agreement in Q1-2020.

"After a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to enter into this production MOU, as it will allow us to ensure the highest quality and purity standards for Else formula. This world class facility provides for hands-on monitoring of each batch, ensuring increased testing accuracy and the highest quality in finished products. Producing in a facility dedicated to making baby formula has far reaching implications for quality and cleanliness," stated Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Having such high-caliber long-term production in the U.S. ensures we can efficiently meet future demand in this key global market while adhering to our strict quality standards," she added.

Else Nutrition's first products: plant-based, non-dairy, non-soy toddler formula and children's nutritional drinks, are expected to launch in the U.S. in Q2-2020.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products for the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

