NetRef and Cipafilter Partner to Provide a Comprehensive Classroom Management and Web Content Filtering Solution for K-12 Schools

DULLES, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRef and Cipafilter are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership that will enhance both organizations' product offerings and provide K-12 educational institutions with even greater ability to monitor and manage their EdTech.

With more and more devices and digital learning tools being introduced into K-12 classrooms, there is an increasing need to ensure that students are safe when learning online and not distracted by social media and other websites and apps. Cipafilter effectively blocks access to unwanted sites at a district or school level, while NetRef provides student-level control to teachers. NetRef and Cipafilter's partnership will provide the balance both IT administrators and teachers have been looking for. NetRef's simple controls enable individual educators to decide class-by-class and even student-by-student which websites are acceptable at any given time in their classrooms while Cipafilter's context-sensitive content filtering provides another level of protection.

"Interoperability between EdTech companies is critical to ensuring success for schools, and I don't think there is a better example of this than making sure students are safe and engaged in class," said Harrison Parker, Director of Education for NetRef, the innovative software that allows teachers to curate the list of websites approved for use in their classrooms. "Cipafilter has the smartest, real-time content filtering technology so it just made sense to offer their solution to our customers. Leveraging both companies' technical expertise will provide K-12 school systems with a complete filtering and classroom management tool."

Cipafilter developed the education industry's first context-sensitive web filter in 1999. Since then, they have been at the forefront of filtering innovations to keep pace with the rapidly evolving Internet and needs of educators. According to Micah Kuriscak, Director of Sales for Cipafilter, "NetRef's classroom management functions provide educators using Cipafilter for content filtering with more control and precision. Using NetRef, they can block or allow specific websites and apps for each of their classes as well as individual students. It's the highest level of safety possible, combining two of the most sophisticated yet easy-to-use solutions available."

For more information about how NetRef and Cipafilter can help you make online learning safer and more productive in your district or school, email info@net-ref.com or call 844-638-7331.

About NetRef and Verite Educational Systems

Easy to use and integrate, NetRef is a classroom management tool that helps teachers and students get down to the job of learning by managing access to the internet on any device. Now operating in schools in 26 states, NetRef allows schools to maximize their EdTech investments by providing insight into online usage data and empowers teachers to get control of their classrooms. Verite Educational Systems is a spin-out of Verite Group, which for more than 14 years has provided Subject Matter Expert (SME) services, tailored tech solutions and managed network infrastructure for government programs and corporations. Visit NetRef online or follow @NetReferee.

About Cipafilter

Born out of the Midwest, Cipafilter is a web filter and firewall dedicated to educators around the country. Cipafilter created the industry's first contextual filter to limit false positives and false negatives, a plague for students and teachers alike. With Cipafilter's powerful filtering engine, educators are also given the most powerful reports to help respond to and see the traffic on their networks. For over 20 years, Cipafilter has provided the best Support combined with exceptional technology for schools like yours. Visit Cipafilter online to see how different we really are.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netref-and-cipafilter-partner-to-provide-a-comprehensive-classroom-management-and-web-content-filtering-solution-for-k-12-schools-300998048.html

SOURCE NetRef