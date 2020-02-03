Market Overview

Palomar Display Products, Inc. January 2020 orders exceed $6.0M

PRNewswire  
February 03, 2020 6:21pm   Comments
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that in January 2020 it was awarded several contracts totaling over $6.0M to deliver military display systems and spare display parts for the M1A2 Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

These high resolution, optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc. for the M1A2 Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle and will be delivered to the US Army during 2020 and 2021.

"These orders provide further sustainment of our continuous growth and bring our total delivery backlog to an all-time record of $37M," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

Contact Information:
Palomar Display Products, Inc.
Zeev Kalansky, VP Business Development
Phone (760) 931-3289
5803 Newton Drive, suite C
Carlsbad, CA 92008
http://www.palomardisplays.com/

