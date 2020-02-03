AcuityAds Announces New $6 Million Contract with a Global Hospitality Company

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, OTCQX:ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising campaigns, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new $6 million contract with a global hospitality company that will run throughout 2020.

"It is very encouraging to see this new $6 million contract come from an existing client who started with Acuity in 2018 with a $100,000 test campaign," said Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO of AcuityAds. "With our enhanced AI platform as our cornerstone, we remain singularly focused on driving industry-leading campaign performance for all our clients. As a result, we continue to see a significant number of our clients rewarding our superior campaign performance with both larger dollar and longer term commitments."

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique, data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled, trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events. The Company's client that has been mentioned in this press release has the right to exercise an out-clause right at any time during the advertising campaign.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

