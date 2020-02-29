Working Opportunity Fund Portfolio Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. ("WOF" or the "Fund") provides a portfolio update.



One of the Fund's private portfolio companies had accepted a term sheet in January 2020 for a significant equity financing. The portfolio company was not successful on closing that financing. If the portfolio company is successful in closing an alternate financing it is expected to be at significantly unfavourable terms to existing investors, including WOF. While an outcome such as this reflects the inherent risk in venture capital investing, this is a very disappointing situation for existing investors of this portfolio company.

The carrying value WOF's investment in this portfolio company is reduced to reflect the expected economics of the alternate financing the portfolio company is now working to close. The impact to WOF is a reduction in carrying value of $10.8 million for Venture Series and $1.1 million for Commercialization Series. This represents a reduction in net asset value of approximately 14.6% and 12.1% respectively. There can be no assurance that the portfolio company will be able to close this alternate financing or any other financing.

The Fund's Venture Series is closed for redemption and it has a dividend distribution policy in place whereby available cash from the portfolio is distributed proportionately to all shareholders. The Fund is reliant on exits from its private portfolio companies to generate liquidity for Venture Series shareholders and as WOF's investments in these companies are all minority equity positions, the timing and ability to effect realization of exits are largely beyond the control of the Fund. The Fund's Commercialization Series is open for redemption.

