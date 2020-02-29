Market Overview

P10 Holdings, Inc. Announces Change to the Executive Management Team

Globe Newswire  
February 28, 2020 7:00pm   Comments
DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PIOE) has announced a change to the executive management team. More details can be found at www.p10holdings.com under the Press Releases section of the Investor Relations page.

About P10 Holdings
P10 Holdings is an alternative asset management investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm's purpose is to create long-term value for P10 Holdings shareholders by providing superior risk-adjusted returns to its Limited Partners through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary, RCP Advisors (www.rcpadvisors.com). P10 Holdings intends to provide additional investment vehicles in other areas of alternative asset management where it believes it can generate superior returns for its Limited Partners which, over time, should generate value for P10 Holdings shareholders. Additionally, P10 Holdings will continue its plan to monetize its patents.

For more information, visit www.p10holdings.com. P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 Holdings stock trades under the symbol "PIOE."

P10 Press and Investor Contact:
info@p10industries.com

