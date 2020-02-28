PRGX Spotlights Preventative Contract Compliance at eWorld Procurement & Supply Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced it will be a presenter at eWorld Procurement & Supply in London on March 3, 2020.



Dedicated to exploring the latest trends in procurement, sourcing and supply chain technologies, eWorld Procurement & Supply will cover topics such as technology implementation, change management, on-demand and cloud-based services and global supplier development.

PRGX Senior Audit Director of Contract Compliance Vijay Parekh will deliver a presentation during the conference titled "Contract Compliance: The Power of Prevention." In addition, PRGX's Vice President of Sales John Heighway and Client Services Director Paul Redsull will be available to discuss industry trends and how companies can enhance visibility throughout their source-to-pay processes.

"Businesses across the globe want to ensure the integrity of their supply chain and procurement practices," said Parekh. "A robust contract compliance and recovery audit program is critical to identify revenue leaks and recoup funds to boost your bottom line."

For more information on PRGX or to schedule a meeting at eWorld Procurement & Supply

