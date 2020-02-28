Constellation Brands to Live Stream Investor Presentation on March 4, 2020

VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Paul Hetterich, president, beer division, Jim Sabia, chief marketing officer, and other members of the beer management team will present on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Caesars Palace. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PST and is primarily expected to cover the beer division's strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future. Bill Newlands, chief executive officer, will be giving an introduction to the presentation where he will additionally provide an update on the pending Wine and Spirits Transactions.

A video live stream presentation will be available on the company's YouTube channel, which can be accessed at www.cbrands.com, under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the live stream, a replay will be available on the company's website through the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2020.

