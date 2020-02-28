Acquisition of Landtech Civil Engineering and Construction Engineering & Inspection Practices Furthers KCI Expansion in Texas

Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-discipline engineering company with offices throughout the United States, has acquired the civil engineering and construction engineering and inspection (CE&I) practices of Landtech Inc., a consulting firm with offices in Texas. Landtech works with state and municipal clients to provide professional services to expand and maintain the growing infrastructure needs throughout the state.

Landtech was founded in 1985 in Houston. As the firm's engineering and CE&I practices expanded, its geographic reach spread across the state, and now also includes offices in Mission and San Antonio. Landtech has worked with a diverse client base including the Texas Department of Transportation, the City of Houston, and Harris, Hidalgo and Fort Bend counties.

"Landtech's capabilities and experience with TxDOT and local jurisdictions complement our strategic vision for growth within the state of Texas," said KCI CEO and President Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE. "They have established relationships with many of our clients and teaming partners and our combined resources will lead KCI's expansion in the transportation market in the Southwest."

The engineering and CE&I practices work on infrastructure projects at both the state and municipal levels. Current and recently completed work includes Sam Houston Tollway East, US 380, US 281, FM 2920, US 377, grade separation of SH 302 at SH 115, and reconstruction of Bryan Road.

"Merging with KCI will allow us to better serve our existing client base with additional resource areas such as subsurface utility engineering, mechanical/electrical engineering, utility coordination, geospatial analysis and asset management," said Landtech Principal and Vice President Thomas A. Staudt, PE. "At the same time, the acquisition gives our engineering and inspection personnel new opportunities for professional development and growth."

KCI opened its first office in Texas in 2012. With the completion of this acquisition, the firm has now expanded to a team of more than 100 operating out of seven locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Mission, and Austin. Landtech's civil engineering and CE&I practices will immediately begin operating under the KCI umbrella and name.

###

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $305 million in 2019, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 500 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 1,700 professionals support clients from more than 50 offices throughout the U.S. including seven locations within the state of Texas. The firm is 100% employee-owned, and our team is both personally and professionally invested in the success of our projects, our clients and our communities. KCI offers transportation, environmental, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

Amy Lambert KCI Technologies Inc. 410.316.7839 corpcom@kci.com