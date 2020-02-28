Dinant Launches Affordable Housing Project for Employees

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Honduran bank BANHPROVI, Dinant has launched Phase 1 of its much-anticipated housing project in the Bajo Aguan that, when completed, will enable 100 employees to buy affordable high quality housing under President Juan Orlando Hernandez's Convivienda scheme. By providing the land free of charge, Dinant is helping employees who might be unable to raise the 5% deposit to participate in Convivienda.

Speaking at the launch, Dinant's Executive President, Miguel Mauricio Facusse, commented, "This important project will significantly improve the quality of life of hundreds of our employees. Owning a home is a dream come true for many hard-working Honduran families. I am delighted that Dinant is partnering with BANHPROVI and President Hernandez' Convivienda initiative to contribute to the construction of an increasingly inclusive, cooperative and integrated society."

Phase 2 of the project – allocating lots of over 170 square meters – will soon be available for purchase under the Convivienda scheme, and financed by BANHPROVI, to approximately 200 Dinant employees who live and work in the Aguan region.

Dinant's affordable housing project is one of many initiatives the company is undertaking in 2020 as part of its enhanced Corporate Social Responsibility program. President Hernandez' Convivienda project was established to provide more Honduran families with the opportunity to buy their own homes. Dinant has signed an agreement with BANHPROVI to facilitate the provision of low-cost housing loans to employees that are joining the Convivienda program.

About Corporación Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. In March 2019, Dinant was recognized as a Great Place to Work© in Central America and the Caribbean based on an independent employee survey on teamwork, leadership, and the absence of discrimination in the workplace. For more information, please visit: www.dinant.com.

