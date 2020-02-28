Kindergartners Participate in Learn-To-Ride Documentary

Bronx, NY, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The All Kids Bike® Kindergarten PE Documentary premiered at a local elementary school in the Bronx, NY. This 10-minute documentary features kindergarten students as they learned to ride a bike with the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.

All Kids Bike is a nationwide movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation. On a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class, All Kids Bike partners with generous donors to provide this program to schools for free. One school teamed up with All Kids Bike to document their experiences as kindergartners learned to ride a bike and experienced benefits beyond simply learning to maneuver a two-wheel bike.

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Documentary illustrates how lives are transformed on two wheels as many of these kindergartners are navigating two wheels for the first time. Providing a glimpse into how riding a bike helps children develop balance, mobility, safety, environmental awareness, and exercise, the documentary follows students from the first day of the program to their kindergarten graduation. Teachers and parents share the impact this program can make in the classroom, home, and community.

The Kindergarten PE Program provides schools with everything they need to get their students rolling, including an eight-lesson integrative learn-to-ride curriculum, staff training and certification, helmets, five years technical support, and a fleet of revolutionary Strider 14x Learn-To-Ride Bikes. These dual-propulsion bikes start as balance bikes and are easily converted to pedal bikes once a rider learns to balance and steer.

PE Teacher, Ben Ferder, taught the curriculum in the 2018-2019 school year and intends to teach every new class of kindergartners how to ride a bike each school year. Ben states: "incorporating bike riding into the physical education curriculum has shown tremendous progress. I felt that in a way, I was making a difference."

Currently running in over 165 schools in 30 states, the Kindergarten PE Program will support each school's efforts to teach every new kindergarten class how to ride a bike for a minimum of five years.

Principal Kattia Cuba references the impact the Kindergarten PE Program has made on students, well beyond only learning to ride a bike: "I think we are changing lives with this program. It just tells kids that you can do anything; that nothing is impossible."

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. All Kids Bike Board Member Ryan McFarland states: "One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles," says All Kids Bike board member, Ryan McFarland, "It's a skill that is going to serve them in life."

To view the 2-minute documentary trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1cTCq1k6so&

To view the full 10-minute documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHKUSMX99fg&

To learn more about the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program, or find out how to bring this program to your community, visit www.AllKidsBike.org.

About Strider® Education Foundation and All Kids Bike®

All Kids Bike® is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world's most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.

