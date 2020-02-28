Conduent Healthy Communities Institute Platform Helps Drive Better Population Health

Platform Data Helps Organizations Identify Social Determinants of Health; Produce Healthier Outcomes in Communities



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) today announced several examples of important gains our clients achieved in their ongoing efforts to improve health in their communities using its population health data platform, Healthy Communities Institute (HCI). The cloud-based platform supported the efforts of healthcare providers, public health departments and community partners to coordinate care and address social determinants of health in their communities.

Data from Conduent's HCI platform is helping healthcare and public health professionals set priorities and align resources to improve health outcomes for at-risk populations. As they increasingly come together to collaborate on health improvement, community advocates are using insights about wellness and unmet social needs to impact more than 115 million lives in 530 counties.

"Conduent's HCI technology platform is providing accurate and comprehensive information to identify the disparities and social barriers that impact community wellness," said David Williams, General Manager, Healthcare Provider Solutions, Conduent. "We are pleased that HCI data is helping organizations create effective collaborations that improve outcomes and lower the cost of care."

Recent examples of clients leveraging the HCI platform to impact population health include:

United Way South Hampton Roads, Virginia

United Way of South Hampton Roads Virginia and its partners used the HCI platform to work together to address health disparities impacting their community. Data on the platform helped to show a range of issues including gun violence, trauma, mental health, and children's academic success. Mapping and data visualization features allowed United Way and its partners to highlight community needs including drawing attention to a 23-year gap in life expectancy in adjacent census tracts. These data insights helped to spur community partners into action. Last year, the city secured a $30 million grant from U.S. Housing and Urban Development to help with redevelopment of the community.

"The platform enabled understanding of the community's needs using common data that we can act on," says Luciana Ramos, Vice President of Programs and Integration at United Way of South Hampton Roads. "We see it as a major cornerstone of our work."

Orange County Health Improvement Partnership

The Orange County Health Improvement Partnership, with more than 35 public and private sector partners, used the platform to complete its 2019 community health assessment. HCI's dashboard of community indicators helped to highlight cities within Orange County, Calif. with higher rates of obesity, rising rates of diabetes, and increasing rates of sexually transmitted diseases.

HCI data also helped the Partnership sustain improvements in specific areas. A dedicated "Older Adult Dashboard" helped to garner action for this growing population. Annual Wellness Visits, a Medicare benefit that helps identify health risks and create a personal plan for individuals, increased from 18 percent to 25 percent and the cancellation rate for chronic disease self-management classes dropped from 37 percent to 11 percent.

North Texas Community Health Collaborative

The North Texas Community Health Collaborative, an alliance of hospitals, community organizations, universities, businesses, and others, used the HCI platform along with other data sources, to better understand behavioral health needs for 16 counties in North Texas. In response to evidence in the data, the collaborative used its HCI website to close gaps in access to mental health and substance misuse services. The HCI website was also used to post a list of behavioral health providers and allowed users to register for Mental Health First Aid trainings. Through the "10,000 Lives Initiative," the collaborative is on its way to meeting its goal to train 10,000 North Texas residents to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

