Ziopharm Oncology Presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference to be Webcast

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to make a webcast presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. ET.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com .

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for T-cell receptor (TCR) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and CAR to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company's "Rapid Personalized Manufacturing" to produce and release CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company is also developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.