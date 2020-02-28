Market Overview

Malibu Boats, Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 28, 2020 8:00am   Comments
LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriot Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time. Malibu's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Springer, and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Wilson will provide a brief overview of the Company's performance as well as an update on current business conditions.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Malibu Boats Investor website at investors.malibuboats.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one week following the event.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20' – 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

Contacts

Malibu Boats, Inc.
Wayne Wilson
InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com

Primary Logo

