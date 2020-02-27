Market Overview

Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 27, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 31st day of March 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 16th day of March 2020.

For Canadian resident shareholders, these dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations
Tel: 416-744-5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com
Website: www.shawcor.com

