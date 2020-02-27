Market Overview

II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Investor Event at OFC 2020, March 10 in San Diego

Globe Newswire  
February 27, 2020 4:16pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will webcast an investor event at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) 2020 annual conference:

II-VI Investor Event at OFC 2020

  • Place:  San Diego Convention Center
  • Date:   Tuesday, March 10, 2020
  • Time:   4:15 p.m. PDT / 7:15 p.m. EDT

Presenters

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

