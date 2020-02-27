VelocityEHS Showcasing Smarter Business Solutions at the Verdantix HSE & Operational Excellence Innovation Summit EMEA

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based health, safety, environment (HSE) and sustainability solutions, will be presenting at the 2020 Verdantix HSE & Operational Excellence Innovation Summit EMEA in London. The annual event brings together more than 200 HSE leaders to share insights on how technology can improve business outcomes. VelocityEHS will demonstrate how companies can standardize, centralize, and simplify risk management to achieve a real-time, global view of the operational risks across the entire organization.



During his presentation, "A Dynamic View of Risk: How Bowties Are Dissolving Risk Silos," Bill Murphy, Senior Director of Business Development at VelocityEHS, will provide an in-depth look at how the company's new risk management solutions enable users to visually map risks. He'll demonstrate how automating the flow of data from hazard identification and assessment studies (HAZOP or HAZID) into a sophisticated bowtie risk analysis, users can illustrate the pathways between risk causes and potential impacts. This visualization makes it easier for managers to seamlessly schedule critical control verifications, and develop and monitor the controls necessary to manage risks.

"Bowties are the gold standard in risk governance. But until now, not every company had the specialists or the resources required to create them. Today, an effective bowtie can be created by anyone, and every company can deploy a world-class program of risk management," said Murphy. "Our solution makes it possible for HSE professionals to share responsibility for risk, standardize conventions across all locations while supporting site specialization. It also lets you automate quantitative models that recalculate risk ratings in real-time using input from critical control verification results. It's never been easier to prioritize risk-based improvements and ensure learnings are adopted across sites."

At the VelocityEHS booth (#15), event attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how VelocityEHS is transforming the way companies use and deploy software to improve HSE outcomes. Recognized as a Leader in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis for EHS&S software, VelocityEHS received high marks for its capabilities and momentum, and ranked among the top software providers for product breadth and depth. The company's robust out-of-the-box solution stood out for exceptional safety, chemical management, and mobile functionality.

The 2020 Verdantix HSE & Operational Excellence Innovation Summit EMEA takes place March 2-3, 2020 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Visit www.Verdantix.com for more information.

