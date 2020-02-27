GUARDIAN ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES OFFERS FREE NEXT GENERATION TRIAGE CENTER TO ADVANCE LAW ENFORCEMENT BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION PROCESS

Stockton, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Alliance Technologies announces its new Triage Center, a technologically advanced intake system for Guardian's comprehensive Personal History Questionnaire (PHQ) that enables agencies of all sizes to digitally collect and review applicant answers in a secure environment free of charge. The Triage Center moves the vast majority of law enforcement agencies into the modern era and away from paper-driven file management.

The Guardian Platform, a Software as a Service in use by public safety organizations throughout the U.S., was built with input from experienced law enforcement background investigators across the country, and is designed to streamline and improve the pre-employment background investigation process for public safety agencies of all sizes. The Guardian Platform provides advanced information management tools, including Artificial Intelligence used for social media screening, to help agencies conduct a comprehensive assessment of public sector applicants efficiently, accurately, and cost effectively, representing a quantum leap forward in conducting background investigations.

"We are thrilled to offer complimentary access to our exclusive technology to law enforcement across the United States," said Ryan Layne, CEO of Guardian. "Providing these features at no cost is part of fulfilling our core mission to help protect the integrity of the law enforcement profession at large."

The applicant and investigator access the new Triage Center through an online portal where the applicant completes and submits their PHQ (one of the most comprehensive in the country) and all related documents. Once the PHQ is submitted, the Guardian system automatically generates a data-driven Concerns Report, allowing investigators to quickly determine which applicants meet their agency standards. Use of the tools contained in the Triage Center greatly reduces the chance of human error, and expedites the pre-investigation review process, allowing investigators to move quickly to full background investigations on qualified applicants using the Investigation Center of the Guardian Platform.

In addition, all PHQ's submitted through the Triage Center are stored in Guardian's National Applicant Information Center (NAIC) and can therefore be checked by other agencies in the Guardian Alliance Network who may investigate the same applicant(s) in the future. Among other things, that means a candidate rejected by one Guardian agency is not able to change their PHQ answers in secret in order to get hired by another.

Guardian, a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) Strategic Alliance Program, relies on input from its Advisory Board, all of whom are FBINAA members. Chief Joey Reynolds (Ret.), 2017 President of the FBINAA, stated, "Guardian's unique knowledge of technology and law enforcement practices has given way to a revolutionary platform that provides investigators with 21st century tools that enhance the quality and thoroughness of their investigations and dramatically streamlines the background investigation process."

Use of the Guardian Platform for end to end management of applicant evaluation and investigation activities moves law enforcement agencies into the modern era and away from paper-driven file management, providing several layers of significant benefits. The Triage Center is just one more Guardian tool that agencies can use to continue to strengthen the public's trust in public safety organizations.

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association's Mission is "Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking." Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program. The FBINAA has over 16,500 members representing all 50 US states and 174 Countries world-wide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.

