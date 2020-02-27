Onxeo to Present Next-Generation PARP inhibitor, OX401, at the European ESMO-TAT Congress 2020

PARIS, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company will present first preclinical results on OX401, its next-generation PARP inhibitor (PARPi), during a poster session at the ESMO-TAT1 Congress 2020 dedicated to the research on targeted cancer therapies, to be held in Paris, France, on March 2-4, 2020.



"Based on our proprietary platform platON™, OX401 benefits from our accumulated experience on the original decoy agonist mechanism that it shares with AsiDNA™, our clinical-stage DDR inhibitor. We are excited to present the first results on OX401, including its high affinity with PARP that leads to DDR inhibition, metabolic exhaustion and activation of the innate immune response, specifically in tumoral cells," said Françoise Bono, Chief Scientific Officer of Onxeo. "These data establish OX401 in the current cutting-edge areas of research and open up promising therapeutic prospects, by exploiting both its ability to exhaust the tumor cell without inducing resistance and its value in combination with immunotherapies."

OX401 is the second candidate sourced from Onxeo's proprietary platform of decoy agonists, platON™. It was optimized to maintain this unique mechanism of action, while specifically targeting PARP and immune response. Its properties position OX401 at the crossroads of two of the most active areas in oncology, DNA damage repair and immunotherapy.

Poster presentation: OX401, a new generation of PARP interfering drug for cancer treatment

Poster ID: 21P (ID 224)

Date: Monday, March 2, 2020 - 5:30 pm CET

Location: Palais des congrès – Place de la porte Maillot – Paris (France) - Hall Bordeaux

> Access the poster

For further information, visit the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2020 website

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON™ is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

______________________________

1 ESMO-TAT: European Society for Medical Oncology - Targeted Anticancer Therapies

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

Onxeo's portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics), licensed to Acrotech Biopharma LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo. Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

