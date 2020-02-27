Gain Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. is fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GCAP

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to INTL FCStone Inc. for $6.00 per share is fair to GAIN Capital shareholders. On behalf of GAIN Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a GAIN Capital shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit GAIN Capital Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The GAIN Capital merger investigation concerns whether GAIN Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for GAIN Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether INTL FCStone is underpaying for GAIN Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for GAIN Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a GAIN Capital shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-stock-merger-intl-fcstone/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com



