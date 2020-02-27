SMART Modular and SMART Embedded Computing to Showcase Rugged Storage and System Solutions at AFCEA West 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, and SMART Embedded Computing, Inc. , an innovative manufacturer of embedded computing solutions, both subsidiaries of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ:SGH).

What:

Both SMART companies will showcase their highly ruggedized solutions, including products from SMART Modular's SMART RUGGED™ product line, at AFCEA West 2020 , one of the premier naval conferences and expositions held on the West Coast.

SMART RUGGED products combine high performance, superior reliability and data security into a single ruggedized design. Features of the SMART Rugged product line include:

The latest in NAND Flash technology, performance tested for quality and reliability

Memory size and speed customized to your needs

Resistance to shock and vibration, extreme temperatures, humidity, tampering, and corrosive conditions and designed for high altitude applications

Rugged design meets or exceeds 15 US military security protocols

Additional security features including tamper-resistant design, upgraded quick erase capabilities, 128 and 256 bit SSD encryption

If needed, conformal coating, staking, underfill, and a leaded process can be provided

SATA and NVMe interface options

Ongoing product and program support from certified engineers

SMART Embedded Computing will also showcase their rugged COTS bladed server and 1U rackmount server solutions at AFCEA West. The bladed server solution is based on dual Intel Scalable Processors (Sky Lake) and is deployed in multiple ship-borne applications. The rackmount server solution is based on dual Intel Scalable Processors (Cascade Lake) and is designed for compute applications in rugged environments.



RG1000 Rugged Server features include:

Dual Intel "Cascade Lake" processors

19" rackmountable with 20" depth

Dual full height, ¾ length PCIe slots

Up to 4 hotswappable EDSFF E1.S SSDs

WEST 2020, as the conference and expo is more commonly known, is now in its 30th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST 2020 is one of the leading events in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale.

When:

March 2-3, 2020

Where:

AFCEA West 2020 , San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

SMART is located at booth #1844.

To learn more about SMART Modular and SMART Embedded's ruggedized memory and system solutions, please visit www.smartrugged.com or www.smartembedded.com .

About SMART Modular Technologies

SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products critical to electronic devices including memory modules, solid state drives and other solid state storage products and hybrid solutions available in standard and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications, serving industry for over 30 years. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, mil-aero and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is also a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

See www.smartm.com for more information.

Connect with SMART on LinkedIn .

Find SMART RUGGED on Twitter under the handle @milssd

About SMART Embedded Computing

​SMART Embedded Computing, a division of SMART Global Holdings, addresses the unique application requirements for specialized computing and storage platforms. The SMART Embedded Computing product family delivers intelligent and high-performance solutions for rapidly processing, connecting and analysing data. The solutions include application-ready platforms, enclosures, blades, edge servers and network accelerator cards serving a broad range of markets including government, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, edge computing, communications and rail and transportation markets.

See www.smartembedded.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

SMART Modular Technologies

Michael Guzzo

+1 (510) 624-5367

Michael.guzzo@smartm.com

SMART Embedded Computing

Shreek Raivadera

Sandstar Communications

+44 (0) 77 86 26 32 21

shreek@sandstarcomms.com